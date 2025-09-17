Pakistani models Abeer Asad,  Sauban Umais decide to part ways  

KARACHI – Pakistani models Abeer Asad and Sauban Umais, who tied the knot in February this year, have announced their decision to separate.

The couple, counted among the country’s successful fashion models and recipients of the “Best Models” award, had been married for only a few months before news of their split surfaced.

Sauban Umais took to Instagram, sharing a story in which he revealed the decision.

“Abeer and I have decided to part ways. I have nothing but good wishes for her,” he wrote.

He further added that while the divorce process is still pending, the decision has already been made.

The social media users have since been reacting to his announcement while Abeer Asad has remained silent on the matter.