Gorgeous actor and model Maya Ali is back with her latest photoshoot as Mann Maayal famed star is an avid internet user who keeps her fans hooked with her Insta feed.

Known for roles in Pakistani dramas, Maya boasts millions of followers and is an icon for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting prowess.

This time, the Lollywood star beats the heat with an indoor pool as she was clicked with plethora of balloons. The Parey Hut Love star was in the pool, capturing the essence of pure joy, with a big smile on her face.

Maya enjoys experimenting with some bold fashion styles and her sassy style statements make her a style icon in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The actor’s career saw wonderful growth. She started acting with a brief role in Durr-e-Shehwar and rose to fame with Aik Nayee Cinderella, Aun Zara, and Mann Mayal.