ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Tuesday asked all registered candidates to download their roll No slips for MDCAT 2023 from the official websites of the respective exam conducting universities.

The MDCAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2023 both at national and international level as the date has been extended after caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar recommended it while addressing the concerns of candidates.

Public Announcement pic.twitter.com/0tc4AANSll — Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (@pmc_org) September 5, 2023

How to Download MDCAT 2023 Roll No Slips

For Islamabad, AJK, Gilgit and International Candidates: https://admission.szabmu.edu.pk/

For Sindh Candidates: http://admissions.jsmu.edu.pk/

For KPK Candidates: https://etea.online/mdcat written roll no 2023/ http://etea.etea.com.pk/

For Punjab Candidates: http://111.68.105.13/mdcat2023/exams.php?action=ET AppFormSearch

For Balochistan Candidates: http://agamesplay.com/mdcatbumhs/