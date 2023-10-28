Balochistan Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperative Sohail ur Rehman Baloch directed the officials of the agriculture department to conduct research in an agricultural field which would eventually offer the farmers modern techniques to increase their agri production.

He said that all the training under planning in the agriculture sector should be organized keeping in view the current challenges to develop the sector on modern lines.

He also directed the officials to conduct research and surveys on a regular basis to boost agricultural production in the province to facilitate the farmers.

The officers and staff of the department should enhance awareness among the farmers to develop agriculture on modern lines so that the farmers can increase their income by increasing agricultural production.

Shuhail ur Rehman Baloch while talking on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate General of Agricultural Engineering Department, said that all available resources should be utilized to revamp the sector on modern lines.—APP