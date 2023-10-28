Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar has said that the economy was facing difficulties when the caretaker government assumed the power.

Talking to the media on Saturday, she said that the caretaker government was taking steps for improving economy.

“Dollar stabilized against the rupee in the interbank trading. Security agencies did a marvellous job in stopping smuggling,” she added.

The minister said that the resolution of economic problems is the top priority of the government. “We tried our best to revive economy despite crises in the country. Economy is improving through the government steps,” she stated. —NNI