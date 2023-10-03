Pakistan has received its second shipment of Russian crude oil as the cargo containing 100,000 metric tons oil has reached the port.

According to Energy Ministry officials, Pakistan’s largest oil refiner Cnergyico has imported the Russian crude oil which was offloaded through SPM in the deep sea.

The refinery will extract petrol and diesel from the Russian crude oil and sell them in Pakistan, while furnace oil will be put up for sale in the international market, saving 10-15 percent foreign exchange for the country.

The first oil cargo from Russia had landed in Pakistan in June last.