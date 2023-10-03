The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday appealed to the Islamabad High Court for an in-camera hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case as it is fearful that an open court hearing could harm Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with other states if the matter is discussed publicly.

FIA Special Prosecutor Shah Khawar made the appeal after the court met following a short break.

Before the break, the IHC decided to hear the FIA’s plea for an in-camera hearing along with the PTI chief’s petition for bail.

“Let’s hear the application for in-camera proceedings along with the main application for bail,” observed the court when it took up the petition.

Once the court met after the break, the IHC CJ inquired if the bail plea could be heard in-camera.

However, Khawar told the court that under the Official Secrets Act, a trial cannot be made public, adding that they would move a similar plea in the trial court.

“There are some statements and information that cannot be made public,” said the lawyer. He added that they also have to place statements related to other countries before the court.

“Sharing such information in an open court can affect Pakistan’s diplomatic ties with other countries,” said Khawar.

At this, IHC CJ Farooq observed that when the court would write its verdict on the bail plea it would be made public so why should the hearing be held in-camera?