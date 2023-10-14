GAZA- The mother of Hamza Yusuf, the First Minister of Scotland, who is currently in Gaza, has released a heartfelt video message, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in the region.

In her emotional video message, the mother of the prominent British-Pakistani leader expressed the gravity of the situation, stating that this could potentially be her final video message. She pointed out that at this moment, a mass exodus of people is taking place from Gaza due to the ongoing crisis.

One of the most alarming aspects she brought to light was the plight of approximately one million people who are facing severe food and water shortages in the region, with relentless Israeli airstrikes continuing to exacerbate the crisis.

Her video message also expressed deep concern for the wounded and the sick who are currently receiving treatment in hospitals in the midst of the conflict. She posed a profound question, reflecting on the state of humanity in the 21st century, and lamented the apparent desensitization of people’s hearts to the suffering of others. She made a heartfelt plea, invoking the mercy of God in these troubled times.