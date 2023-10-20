LAHORE – If you are planning to travel to Sweden you may need a Schengen short term visa. This is a permit to travel to and stay for a maximum of 90 days.

The Swedish Embassy is handling Schengen visa applications for citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan and persons legally residing in Pakistan.

Citizens and residents in Pakistan who want to apply for a Schengen visa to visit Sweden are, from 19 June, referred to hand in their application at VFS Global in Bangkok, Yangon, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Cebu, Jakarta, Bali, Phnom Penh, Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

It is the sole responsibility of the applicant to choose where to hand in the application and to arrange for a visa in the chosen location, if required by that country. The Embassy of Sweden will not be able to assist or give information in any matters of entry permit or visa to the country the applicant chooses. After an application has been submitted to VFS Global, it is sent together with the passport to the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok for processing and decision.

Sweden Visit Visa Fee for Pakistan nationals

The fee for Sweden Embassy is currently 80 Euro (equivalent to PKR 25,600)

Proof of Financial Means

Amid other requirements, the applicant is required to submit proof of financial means and ties to the country of residence i.e. applicant’s personal social and economic status in Pakistan.

Minimum Bank Balance For Sweden Schengen Visa

Applicants are require to submit bank statements showing movements in the last six months, duly signed and stamped by the bank, along with the visa application.

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Sweden. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there: