The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s plea asking the top court to revisit its order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

“The court will intervene whenever the Constitution is violated,” Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial remarked during the hearing.

In a unanimous judgment on April 4, the bench had quashed the electoral body’s decision to extend the date for polls in the province from April 10 to Oct 8 and fixed May 14 as the new date.

It had also directed the government to release Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide a security plan to the ECP regarding the polls.