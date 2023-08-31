Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has expressed concern over the closure of Rs490 million corruption cases by the National Accountability Bureau.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the chief justice, heard the case regarding the NAB amendments on Thursday.

During the hearing, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that there were issues regarding the retrospective application of the NAB amendments. He pointed out that there was no prohibition in the Constitution against the retrospective application of legis lation.

The chief justice of Pakistan questioned why the amnesty scheme was exempted from the NAB Ordinance. Furthermore, he requested arguments related to the NAB amendments concerning references against benamidar (unnamed) accounts.

The definition of benamidar has been changed in the NAB amendments, and now it is mandatory for the prosecution to prove whether benami property was created through corruption.