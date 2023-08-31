The highly anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is likely to face interruptions due to high chances of thundershowers in Pallekele on September 2 (Saturday).

According to weather.com, there are 90 per cent chance of precipitation in Pallekele on September 2.

Temperature is likely to remain in the range of 22-27 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall of varying intensities is likely in the Sri Lankan city throughout the day.

A wet spell is likely to start in the morning and continue intermittently till evening.

If it happens, the start of the match could be delayed. After that, intermittent thundershowers could interrupt or even abandon the match.

The only encouraging news is the efficient drainage system at the Sri Lankan stadiums and even more active ground staff that quickly cover not only the playing area but almost the entire ground at the start of rains.

Whether the forecasts will change with the entry of any new factor or not will remain a question mark until the time of the start of the match between the arch-rivals.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).