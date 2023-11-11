The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is introducing a web portal called ‘Shanwai’ to facilitate the immediate redressal of complaints about banks. The Deputy Governor of SBP, Salimullah, made the announcement while addressing a meeting of traders, industrialists, and exporters at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to media reports, he said that the complaints received through the portal will be immediately forwarded to the concerned bank for resolution.

He also expressed concern over the banks using the importers’ money for many days after the payment has been made. He said that necessary strategies will be devised to address this issue.

The Deputy Governor also expressed surprise at the delay in the import of computer equipment. He said that the government is trying to promote IT and in this regard, importers should get priority in the import of computer equipment as well as essential goods.

In response to a question about small shopkeepers, Salimullah said that the government of Pakistan has started a scheme of giving interest-free business loans of up to 5 lakh rupees to people up to 45 years of age under the Prime Minister Youth Programme. He said that inflation is decreasing due to SBP’s measures and it is expected that it will not only decrease further in the coming months but other economic indicators will also improve gradually.

He also said that the SBP wants to provide maximum facilities to the exporters so that they can devote their full energies to increase the exports.

Regarding the discrimination by the commercial banks, Saleemullah said that forcing the parties to open a second account amounts to fraud and he would visit Faisalabad again very soon to resolve the issue.

He said that the SBP is trying to develop the agricultural sector and in this regard, an agricultural fair will also be held in February.

Earlier, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dr. Khuram Tariq while welcoming the Deputy Governor said that immediate steps are needed to take advantage of Faisalabad’s potential. He mentioned his reservations about bringing back the export proceeds within 120 days and said that the period should be allowed to increase or decrease according to circumstances.