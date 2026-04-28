SBP announces bank holiday in Pakistan on Friday

The State Bank of Pakistan, its allied offices and public, private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, on account of a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day.

All public and private banks, as well as development finance institutions and microfinance banks, will remain closed on the aforementioned date. Public and private banks and other financial institutions will reopen and resume normal working on Monday, May 4, 2026.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on May 1, 2026 (Friday), being a public holiday on the occasion of Labour Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” reads a statement issued by the SBP on Tuesday.