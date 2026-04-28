Pakistan successfully Tests Advanced Fateh-II Missile System

ISLAMABAD – Another big day in modern military technology as Pakistan Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) successfully conducted a high-profile training launch of the Fateh-II missile system.

🚨⚠️#ISPR

Rawalpindi, 28 April 2026 Today, Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) conducted a successful training launch of indigenously developed Fateh-II Missile System, equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids.#PakistanArmy #Pakistan The training… pic.twitter.com/7rnaMzhHPH — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) April 28, 2026

The missile, developed locally and equipped with cutting-edge avionics and state-of-the-art navigational systems, was fired as part of a comprehensive training exercise aimed at enhancing troop readiness, validating critical technical parameters, and evaluating the performance of multiple advanced subsystems designed to significantly improve accuracy and survivability on the battlefield.

The impressive launch was closely observed by senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division, ARFC, and the Pakistan Army, alongside leading scientists and engineers from national strategic organizations. The successful test fire of the Fateh-series missile was widely hailed as a notable achievement, with the forum commending the system’s precision and operational effectiveness.

At the highest level, the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with the Chief of Defence Forces and Services Chiefs, praised the technical excellence, dedication, and unwavering commitment of all personnel and institutions involved in the successful training launch, calling it a reflection of strong indigenous defence capabilities.