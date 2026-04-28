International Festival of Youth 2026: A Fully-funded Global Opportunity for Pakistan’s Young Leaders

Pakistan’s youth are standing at the doorstep of a fully-funded powerful international opportunity: the International Festival of Youth 2026, scheduled to take place from September 11 to 17, 2026, in Ekaterinburg, Russia. The festival is expected to bring together 10,000 young leaders from 190 countries around the globe, for a week of dialogue, culture, innovation, leadership, and cooperation.

The International Festival of Youth 2026 is more than a global gathering. It is a platform where young people from different countries, cultures, and professional backgrounds come together to exchange ideas, form meaningful connections, and work toward a shared future. Under the broader legacy of the World Youth Festival, the event aims to strengthen international youth cooperation and create space for young leaders who are ready to contribute to their communities and the world.

Pakistan’s Representation Through Future Team Pakistan

In Pakistan, Future Team Pakistan (FTP) is leading the formation of a national delegation of up to 250 talented individuals who will represent the country at this prestigious global platform. FTP, founded in 2017, is a platform for emerging young leaders of Pakistan and has been working to connect Pakistani youth with international opportunities.

The mission of the Pakistani Delegation is clear: to actively collaborate, represent Pakistan with excellence, and achieve meaningful outcomes through learning, engagement, and global connections during and beyond the festival.

Every selected delegate will have the opportunity to attend sessions, participate in cultural and professional exchanges, build international networks, and return with ideas that can create a positive impact in Pakistan. For young Pakistanis, this is not only a chance to travel abroad; it is a chance to carry the voice, values, creativity, and potential of Pakistan to a global audience.

A Festival Designed for Action and Exchange

The International Festival of Youth 2026 will feature a wide-ranging programme, including meaningful discussions, cultural activities, sports, useful skills-based sessions, and excursions. The official programme mentions formats such as trend-battles, TED-style talks, talk shows, cultural activities, sports events, and excursion-based learning.

The event will bring together young people from fields such as education, science, media, digitalization, IT, entrepreneurship, sports, creative industries, public administration, international cooperation, and civic engagement. These areas reflect the growing role of youth in shaping societies, economies, and global conversations.

After the main festival, 1,000 international participants will also be selected for a regional expedition programme across 30 regions of Russia and the Republic of Abkhazia. This programme will allow participants to explore history, culture, nature, technology, local communities, and regional traditions.

A Legacy of Empowering Pakistani Youth

Since 2017, Future Team Pakistan has created pathways for Pakistani youth and individuals to access international platforms, unlock their potential, and contribute to the country’s future. Its work has included forming delegations and facilitating participation in major global youth forums, including Eurasia Global, World Youth Festival 2024, World Youth Festival Assembly 2025, International Association of Children’s Organizations, and International Volunteer Forum.

FTP has also recommended talented individuals for prestigious platforms such as the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum and the We Are Together International Prize. Through these initiatives, FTP continues to support young Pakistanis who are ready to learn, lead, and represent their country internationally.

Who Can Apply?

Young people aged 14 to 35 are eligible to participate in the International Festival of Youth 2026. For the 14-17 age group, participants must be at least 14 years old by July 1, 2026, and under 18 years old on September 8, 2026; those turning 18 during the festival dates may also be eligible. For the 18–35 age group, applicants must be 18 years old by September 8, 2026, and must not be 36 or older on September 17, 2026.

Applicants should be passionate, capable, and committed individuals who can represent Pakistan with responsibility. The opportunity is especially relevant for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, artists, volunteers, researchers, innovators, social workers, media persons, athletes, and emerging leaders from across the country.

What Support Is Provided?

For accredited participants, the festival organizers will provide accommodation, meals, and local transfers during the event. For foreign participants aged 18 to 35, those with the highest competitive selection scores may be offered airfare by the organizers, while others may be required to cover travel costs themselves or through a sending organization. For participants aged 14 to 17, travel expenses to and from the festival venue will be covered by the organizers.

This makes the festival a significant opportunity for deserving young people who may otherwise find international exposure difficult to access.

Apply Online

Applications for participation opened on February 5, 2026. The main registration period runs until April 30, 2026, while an additional registration period for the reserve list continues from May 1 to May 31, 2026, until 23:59:59 Moscow time. The first selection results are expected to be announced after June 22, 2026.

To apply, candidates should visit the official festival website: wyffest.com/en

The official selection process is conducted remotely. Applicants are required to complete the registration form, write an essay as the first step, and upload a video presentation as the second step. The video presentation is part of the competitive selection process. Applicants interested in the regional expedition programme must fill in the relevant section while submitting the general application form.

Pakistani applicants should also follow Future Team Pakistan for national delegation updates, guidance sessions, deadlines, and Pakistan-specific announcements.

Official application website: wyffest.com/en