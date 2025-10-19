Save Tomorrow, Run & Walk highlights perils of drug abuse

The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) and Serena Hotels on Sunday hosted the 9th edition of the “Save Tomorrow” Run & Walk, highlighting their shared commitment to addressing the issue of drug abuse in society.

The event, held at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) in Islamabad, drew hundreds of participants, representing students, teachers, families, sports enthusiasts, diplomats and differently-abled persons, to call out the harms of drug overdose, raise awareness about prevention and remember those who have lost their lives to drugs.

The event was also supported by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Rotary Corporate, NOW PDP and Islamabad Running club amongst others.

Save Tomorrow 9 featured a series of activities including walk and run competitions, open mic tributes, and music performances. Divided into four categories—12-19, 20-40, above 40 & Differently abled Persons—participants showcased their dedication to raising awareness and combating the widespread threat of drug addiction in Pakistan.

The opening ceremony was marked by morale boosting songs and raising of Pakistan Flag by youth and KKAWF volunteers. engaging a large and diverse audience, including KKAWF Board members also attended. Medals were distributed to winners from categories of youth, Seniors and differently abled people who ran and walked for up to 2.5 kilometers.

This was followed by address of special guest Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa UNODC official on the importance for raising awareness about overdose prevention among youth and to promote a healthy, drug-free society. Speaking on the occasion, Cristina Von SperlingAfridi, Founding Chairperson of KKAWF, spoke passionately about the urgent need to protect Pakistan’s youth from the scourge of drug abuse and its threat to their physical and mental well-being. She said it is imperative to adopt drug prevention, before drug use starts to tackle the issue at its root. With 150 million youth under age 30 in Pakistan, and an estimated 17 million youth in Pakistan (ANF-2025) on drugs, the need has become paramount for delivering Prevention Awareness and Knowledge among youth, esp in educational institutions.

Diplomats, also addressed the gathering, commending the efforts of the organizers and participants for taking a stand against this global issue.

Medals were distributed to winners in each category, honoring their commitment and participation in the cause.

The 9th edition of the “Save Tomorrow” Run & Walk highlights the power of collaboration in the fight against drug addiction. Serena Hotels and KKAWF remain dedicated to organizing initiatives that inspire action, foster community engagement, and bring lasting change. Together, we can build a healthier, drug-free society. Previously KKAWF together with Serena Hotels organized on IOAD national team matches of sports including cycling, football, rugby, volleyball, basketball and run and walk in collaboration with Federal Sports Board at Islamabad Sports Complex. It sees Sports as very important to keep youth away from drugs.