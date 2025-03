Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate hikes today – 14 March 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.66 after witnessing a slight increase of one paisa on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also strengthened as it is being sold for Rs75.06 on the fifth day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to Pakistani rupee Rate Today

The Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs74.66 in open market of Pakistan. It means 1,000 Saudi Riyal can be exchanged for Rs74,660 in Pakistani currency.

Pakistan received $3.1 billion in wake of overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances in February 2025, registering an increase of 3.8% as compared to previous month of January 2025, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Remittances increased by 38.6% on year-on-year basis, compared to $2.25 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.