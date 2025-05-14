Saudi Riyal recovers against Pak rupee today – 14 May 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal (SAR) has recorded a slight recovery against Pakistani rupee in open market as 1 SAR rate reached Rs75.09 on Wednesday, 14 May 2025.

The selling rate of the SAR also moved up by three paisas as it is being sold for Rs75.64 on third day of new business week.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

SAR to PKR Rate Today in Open Market

The price of 1 Saudi Riyal stands at Rs75.09 in Pakistan after gaining three paisas on 14 May, 2025.

1 SAR = Rs75.09

Currency exchange rates show the value of one country’s currency in relation to another. These rates fluctuate constantly due to various economic and geopolitical factors. Key influences include interest rates, inflation, political stability, and economic performance.

For example, higher interest rates often attract foreign investment, increasing demand for that nation’s currency and raising its value. Similarly, countries with strong economic growth and low inflation tend to have stronger currencies.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia sent remittances to the tune of $725.4 million during April 2025. The remittances from the Kingdom were down 26% on a monthly basis, and 2% higher than the $712.2 million sent by the expatriates April 2024.

On the other hand, gold prices in Saudi Arabia stood at 4,571 Riyal per tola while the 10-gram is being traded at 3,923 SAR, as of 14 May 2025.