AGL67.11▼ -1.95 (-0.03%)AIRLINK173.68▼ -2.21 (-0.01%)BOP10.82▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.26▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DCL9.06▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML44.6▼ -0.07 (0.00%)DGKC135.33▲ 2.34 (0.02%)FCCL46.41▲ 0.29 (0.01%)FFL16.14▲ 0.07 (0.00%)HUBC146.32▲ 2.36 (0.02%)HUMNL13.4▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.39▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM5.93▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)MLCF59.66▲ 0.16 (0.00%)NBP76.29▼ -0.84 (-0.01%)OGDC232.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PAEL47.98▲ 0.5 (0.01%)PIBTL10.4▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL191.48▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)PRL36.83▼ -0.17 (0.00%)PTC23.2▼ -0.57 (-0.02%)SEARL98.76▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)TELE7.73▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.99▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)TPLP10.75▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TREET22.29▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)TRG66.01▲ 0.87 (0.01%)UNITY28.36▼ -0.22 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Saudi Riyal Pakistani rupee rate unchanged – 31 March 2025

Saudi Riyal To Pakistani Rupee Today 17 March 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

SAR to PKR Today – Saudi Riyal exchange rate in Pakistan open market stood unchanged at Rs74.35 on Monday, March 31, 2025, due to Eidul Fitr holidays.

The outlets of the most of the exchange companies remained open on Eid days while some of them located at airports and other key points continue to open to facilitate people travelling to Pakistan to celebrate the festival.

The selling rate of the Riyal also recorded no change as it is being sold for Rs74.85 on the first day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (e.g., Pakistani Rupees) into another (e.g., US Dollars, UAE Dirham and others) or vice versa.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.35

Recently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy brotherly relations as they recently reaffirmed their commitment to elevate their bilateral partnership and strengthen defence and security cooperation.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

On other hand, the exchange rates of the UAE Dirham also plunged by four paisas to Rs76.30 against Pakistani rupee.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Forex Rate

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 30 March, 2025

  • Forex Rate

Australian Dollar to Pak rupee rate today – 29 March 2025

  • Forex Rate

Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate today – 29 March 2025

  • Forex Rate

UK Pound sheds value against Pak rupee today – 29 March 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer