Saudi Riyal moves up Pak rupee rate today – 10 May 2025

Currencies And Payment Sarticle Card Desktop.jpg
KARACHI – Saudi Riyal rate in open market of Pakistan strengthened against Pakistani rupee as it has surged to Rs75.10 on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi currency also moved up to settle at Rs75.65 on sixth day of the business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

What is the symbol for Saudi Riyal?

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Price of 1 Riyal in Pakistan Open market

The price of 1 Saudi Riyal stands at Rs75.10 in Pakistan on May 10, 2025.

1 SAR = Rs75.10

Currency Exchange Rates

The exchange rates determine the value of the currency of a country. These rates holds crucial importance in international trade, investment, and travel, affecting how much goods and services cost across borders.

The exchange rates are influenced by factors such as interest rates, inflation, economic stability, and geopolitical events.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan increased to $15,482.6 million as of May 02, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan also surged to $10,332.5 million.

“SBP reserves increased by US$ 118 million to US$ 10,332.5 million“ during the week ended on May 02, 2025, the central bank reported.

Meanwhile, the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also increased to $ 5,150.1 million, according to the central bank.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on April 25, 2025, were $ 15,251.8 million.

Our Correspondent

