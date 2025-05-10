High alert declared in capital’s hospitals to tackle any emergency

On the directives of Federal Minister of Health Mustafa Kamal, the The IHRA issued a detailed memo to all government and private healthcare facilities in Islamabad.

On the instructions of Health Minister, Mustafa Kamal an emergency health alert has been declared in all the hospitals of the federal capital reserving 30% of hospital beds for critical cases, and ensuring free treatment for patients in the event of any emergency.

The Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) issued a comprehensive emergency memo to all government and private hospitals across Islamabad, said spokesperson of Health Ministry.

The memo issued here Friday has emphasized the importance of maintaining sufficient supplies of blood, with all blood groups and anti-sera adequately stocked, along with an updated list of blood donors.

Hospitals have also been instructed to verify the operational status of all biomedical devices, including MRI machines, ventilators, and operating theaters.

Medical, nursing, and support staff are to be on duty around the clock to ensure swift response capabilities.

Furthermore, the memo highlights the need to strengthen coordination with Rescue 1122, district health departments, and local administration.

Hospitals are required to ensure the availability of standby generators and uninterrupted water supply.

The communication systems within hospitals—telephone exchanges and mobile networks—must be fully functional to facilitate emergency communication.

Security measures have also been heightened to ensure readiness for any untoward incidents.

“The goal is to ensure immediate and unhindered access for injured or ill patients during emergencies,” Mustafa Kamal said.

“Our health infrastructure is prepared to respond swiftly and effectively should the need arise,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed that the government remains committed to safeguarding public health, emphasizing that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure healthcare resilience during these tense times.

The Ministry of Health continues to monitor the situation closely, reaffirming its commitment to protecting citizens’ health and wellbeing during these critical times.