Saudi Riyal flat against Pakistani rupee today – 16 September 2025

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal buying rate in open market of Pakistan remained steady on Tuesday, the second day of new business week.

Rates available on a private currency portal show the Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee buying rate stands at Rs75.4 while the SAR is being sold for Rs76.15 by the exchange companies.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate is regularly monitored in Pakistan as country’s highest numbers of expats are settled in Saudi Arabia for work and send crucial remittances.

The SAR to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis in both interbank and open markets due to various factors such as demand and supply, economic stability and trade.

SAR to PKR Today in Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal remained unchanged in open market of Pakistan as its buying rate stood at Rs75.4. The selling rate of the Saudi currency in Pakistan stood at Rs76.11.

Overseas Pakistanis and their families in homeland keep checking open market rates as they need to convert the Saudi Riyal into Pakistan Rupee.

Remittance from Saudi Arabia

Pakistan recorded workers’ remittances inflow of $3.1 billion during August 2025.

According to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), workers’ remittances increased by 6.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Cumulatively, with an inflow of $6.4 billion, workers’ remittances increased by seven per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year compared to $5.9 billion received during the same period last year.

Remittances inflows during August 2025 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($736.7 million), United Arab Emirates ($642.9 million), United Kingdom ($463.4 million) and United States of America ($267.3 million).

The Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate holds major significance for Pakistan’s economy. A strong Riyal benefits millions of Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, as they send remittances home.