Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across Punjab during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province including Lahore on Thursday and Friday.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Attock and Bahawalpur remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.