Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather across Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Thursday and Friday.

In Karachi, partly cloudy weather is expected with maximum temperature remaining in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 37-39 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather persisted in most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.