Iran acknowledges Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating talks to end escalation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian for over an hour to discuss regional tensions and ongoing peace efforts.

During the conversation, the premier strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Iran, particularly the recent strikes on civilian installations, and expressed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Iranian people in these difficult times.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of more than 1,900 lives, offering prayers for the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

The prime minister briefed President Pezeshkian on diplomatic contacts being conducted with the United States, Gulf countries, and Islamic nations by himself, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, and Field Marshal Asim Munir. These efforts aim to create a favorable environment for peace negotiations.

He emphasized Pakistan’s full support for initiatives promoting dialogue and expressed hope that collective efforts could lead to a reduction in regional tensions.

President Pezeshkian appreciated the Prime Minister’s diplomatic efforts and reiterated Iran’s stance regarding Israeli actions. He stressed the need for confidence-building measures for effective negotiations and acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating dialogue.

PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Iranian President and reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the region.