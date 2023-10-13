ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Friday.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad and it was attended by several navy officials and others.

Earlier this month, Admiral Naveed Ashraf took charge as the 23rd Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy. The change of command ceremony was held in Islamabad where outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi handed over the command to the new vaval chief.

New Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. He is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK’s Royal College of Defense Studies.