Saudi Arabia discusses defence deal with US ahead of Crown Prince’s Washington visit  

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia and the United States discussed defence agreement that could be finalised during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Washington next month, a report published by The Financial Times unveiled.

The report, citing a senior official from the Trump administration, stated that preliminary talks on the agreement are ongoing, but specific details have not yet been disclosed.

The discussions are believed to be similar to the recent US-Qatar defence arrangement, under which any attack on Qatar would be treated as an attack on the United States.

The US State Department described defence cooperation with Saudi Arabia as a “key pillar” of its regional policy.

However, both US and Saudi authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the proposed agreement.