Punjab cabinet approves ban on TLP after violent protests

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sent a summary in this regard to the Ministry of Interior following the recent violence protests.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari revealed it while addressing a press conference on Friday.

She said the provincial authorities have submitted detailed evidence, including videos and reports, to the federal government, documenting the group’s disruptive actions.

She emphasized that the group’s protests not only challenged the state’s authority but also led to road blockages, public intimidation, and violent assaults on law enforcement officers, actions that cannot be tolerated.

Bokhari provided alarming figures, noting that in the most recent violent protests, 1,648 police officers were injured, and one police inspector was tragically killed after being shot 26 times. She criticized the dangerous trend of making false accusations and resorting to violence as a solution, calling for urgent intervention.

Videos from the protests, including those in Lahore’s Multan Road and Muridke, were also shared with federal authorities. These videos show law enforcement officers being attacked, government properties being destroyed, and scenes of arson. Bokhari remarked that such violence under the guise of religious protest was unacceptable.

The information minister stressed that politics and violence under the name of religion would no longer be tolerated. She pointed out the growing wealth among certain individuals under the guise of religious activities, including luxury properties and expensive watches, warning that the state would no longer remain silent.

Additionally, strict actions were announced regarding the illegal possession of weapons and misuse of loudspeakers. Bokhari said that Section 144 had been imposed throughout Punjab, prohibiting weapon displays, and any illegal weapons found within the next month must be voluntarily surrendered. If not, cases of terrorism would be registered. Misuse of loudspeakers and spreading hate speeches would also face legal repercussions under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

She clarified that the government’s actions were not targeting religious groups or seminaries, but were solely aimed at curbing extremism and protecting the public. “The state cannot afford protests that promote terror and brutality,” Bokhari asserted, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting citizens and maintaining law and order.