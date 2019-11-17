Sanaullah’s remand extended

Staff Reporter

Lahore

An anti-narcotics court on Saturday further extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in alleged drugs recovery case. During the hearing Rana Sanauallah was produced before an ANF court under strict security. Sanaullah’s defence counsel pleaded the court to grant complete record of the case against his client. “We have not been granted record and the list of witnesses in the case,” the defence counsel argued. To this, the court directed the counsel to give in writing what record was needed. The Judge ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force to produce again the former Punjab law minister in the case hearing on November 30 after 14-day judicial remand.