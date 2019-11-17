Trump to attend NATO summit

Washington

US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO´s 70th anniversary summit next month, the White House said Friday, in a trip falling days before the country votes in a general election. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to retain power in the December 12 election that has been dominated by Brexit—a hugely divisive plan for which Trump has voiced strong support. The president, who backs a “no deal” Brexit, has already roiled the election campaign by suggesting last month that the terms of Johnson´s current EU divorce deal mean London could struggle to continue to trade with the US. The White House said in a statement that Trump and First Lady Melania would visit Britain from December 2 to 4, attending the NATO gathering and a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.— AP