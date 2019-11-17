Shahbaz appreciates LHC decision Swelling, side effects on Nawaz’s body increase

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated the Lahore High Court’s verdict allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.

Speaking to media, Shabaz thanked the nation and his lawyers after the LHC issued directives to the government to remove former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL.

“The delay which was created as a result of the government’s decision has been ended today by the court’s verdict,” he said.

Shahbaz said the prayers of his mother, the nation and supporters had been granted.

“I am thankful to Allah that court has allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment,” he said, adding that the court had nullified the government’s “Unjust condition of indemnity bonds”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that doctors have examined party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health, and noticed that swelling and side effects on his body have increased.

She added that doctors have recommended shifting Sharif abroad for treatment. “Sharif’s blood sugar level raised due to steroids and other drugs […] medicine [side] effects for Sharif’s life can be fatal, and much time has already been wasted,” she said. As per doctors, high dose of steroids and other drugs have increased sugar level in blood of party supremo, Marriyum said.

Already too much time has been wasted, doctors said no more time should be wasted now, she added. ‘Doctors have warned that health of Nawaz Sharif will deteriorate if not shifted abroad immediately for treatment.’