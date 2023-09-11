COLOMBO – India beat Pakistan by 228 runs in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a mammoth 357 runs target in 50 overs, Pakistan reached 128-8 in 32 overs as Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf could not come out to bat due to injuries.

After losing opener Imam-ul-Haq during the first powerplay, Green Shirts lost the key wicket of skipper Babar Azam just before the rain stopped play.

Imam got out after scoring nine on 18 balls while Babar made 10 after facing 18 deliveries.

At that time, Pakistan were 44-2 in 11 overs.

Muhammad Rizwan lost his wicket after scoring just two runs when the play started after the break.

Fakhar Zaman remained highest scorer with 27 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman made 23 runs each. No other batter could reach even double figures.

Kuldeep Yadav bagged five wickets while Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each.

Virat Kohli was named player of the match for scoring a magnificent century.

Earlier, India set a competitive target of 357 runs in allotted 50 overs. India resumed batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs and managed to reach 356 runs without any further loss as both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored unbeaten hundreds under overcast conditions.

Virat Kohli scored 122 runs on just 94 balls while KL Rahul made 111 runs on 106 balls.

None of the Pakistani bowlers could take any wicket and both Kohli and Rahul continued scoring runs at brisk speed and hitting boundaries at will.

India reached 147/2 when the rains stopped play after 24.1 overs last evening. The match could not be started even after the stoppage of rain due to the seepage of water underneath the covers.

Officials made a series of inspections and after the latest one hinted at starting the match at 9 pm local time.

In that scenario, it would have been a 34-over each side match.

But the rains again set in, causing officials to take the match to the reserve day (today).

After being asked to bat first, the Indian opener put their side on top with 121 runs partnership in quick time.

From 121 for no loss, India slipped to 123/2 in a space of two over which brought Pakistan back into the game.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on 22 runs together to steady the ship when the rains stopped play.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 58 of 52 balls while other opener Shubman Gill scored 56 runs after facing 49 balls.

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bagged one wicket each.

Green shirts announced playing XI a day before the match and India had come up with two changes in the squad that played last match against Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer has been left out due to back spasm, giving way to KL Rahul who will keep wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the side in place of Muhammad Shami.

Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Baseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj