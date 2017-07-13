Three development schemes approved

City Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9391.554 million. These schemes were approved in the 2nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included; Preparation of Feasibility Study and Detailed Engineering Design Regarding Sewerage & Drainage System for Abadies located along Charrar Drain, Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 33.227 million, Construction of New Office Building of Union Councils in the Punjab at the cost of Rs. 8443.600 million and Multi Sectoral Nutrition Strategy for WASH including Water Supply, Sanitation, Hygiene, Wastewater Treatment Disposal of Solid Waste (10 Villages of Brackish / Barani Districts with Minimum Population of 5000 Persons one from Each Civil Division) at the cost of Rs.914.727 million.