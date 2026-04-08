Rwanda Hc Commemorates 32nd Anniversary Of 1994 Genocide Against Tutsis

Gilani acknowledges resilience of the Rwandan people in their pursuit for peace

The Rwanda High Commission, in collaboration with the Rwandan Community Abroad, brought together friends of Rwanda, members of the Pakistani Parliament and officials of the MoFA, ambassadors, high commissioners, the UN Resident Coordinator, members of the diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, businessmen, and journalists to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The participants observed a minute of silence, lit the Flame of Hope in solidarity with victims and survivors, and watched a documentary along with survivor testimonies, reaffirming a shared commitment to remembrance and prevention.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani was the Chief Guest on the occasion. In his address Gilani urged the international community to transform remembrance into meaningful action for peace, justice, and human dignity.

The occasion, he said, evoked “a deep sense of grief, remembrance, resolve and an enduring call to conscience,” as the world reflected on one of the darkest chapters in modern history. He noted that over a million lives were lost in just 100 days, leaving families shattered and humanity shaken, while emphasizing that the tragedy continues to resonate globally, including in Pakistan’s own historical memory.

Gilani paid tribute to the resilience of the Rwandan people, acknowledging their journey from devastation to unity, reconciliation, and national rebuilding as an inspiring example for the world.

He stressed that remembrance must go beyond mourning and serve as a call to action, warning that unchecked hatred can lead to unimaginable consequences. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and justice, he called for strengthening institutions, promoting inclusive governance, and fostering tolerance, adding that the pledge of “Never Again” must be upheld through concrete actions rather than words alone.

Speaking on the occasion, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Harerimana Fatou said her country had chosen forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity as the foundation for rebuilding a peaceful and prosperous nation. She highlighted the spirit of Ndi Umunyarwanda—“I am Rwandan”—as a guiding principle that helped the nation rise above division and rebuild a shared identity after the genocide.

She further underlined that Kwibuka, the annual commemoration, is not only a time to remember victims but also a global call to stand united against genocide ideology, divisionism, and hate speech. Emphasizing collective responsibility, she urged the international community to remain vigilant and proactive in confronting narratives of hatred wherever they emerge, so that such atrocities are never repeated. UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Muhammad Yahya said the 1994 genocide serves as a stark reminder that such atrocities begin with the erosion of human dignity and exclusion. He stressed that remembrance must reinforce global commitment to human rights, inclusion, and early action to prevent the escalation of violence.

He added that commemorations like these play a vital role in strengthening vigilance and unity, ensuring that lessons from the past are translated into preventive measures for the future. Calling for sustained international cooperation, he emphasized the need to uphold dignity and equality for all communities as the foundation of lasting peace. During the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, Colonel Shyaka Kajugiro Ismail, the Defence attaché at Rwanda High Commission in Islamabad delivered a detailed lecture highlighting the historical roots, execution, and lasting lessons of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.