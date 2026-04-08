CM orders efficient drainage measures amid heavy rains

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the provincial capital has made the weather pleasant.

Intermittent rainfall continues in different parts of the city, leading to a noticeable decrease in the intensity of the heat. Rain has been recorded in several areas, including Mall Road, Abbott Road, Davis Road, Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Upper Mall, Ferozepur Road, and Gulberg.

According to the Meteorological Department, this spell of rain is expected to continue throughout a couple of days with intervals, while cool winds have also contributed to a significant drop in temperature.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature in the city was 16°C, while the maximum up to 23°C. The current temperature was recorded at 16°C. Due to the rain, citizens have experienced temporary relief from the heat. However, there are concerns that water accumulation on roads in some areas may disrupt the flow of traffic. The Chief Minister of Punjab directed the administration to remain on high alert in view of heavy stormy rains. Maryam Nawaz has instructed that the WASA Punjab sewerage fleet be fully utilized across all districts.

The Chief Minister has also ordered that rainwater drainage be ensured as quickly as possible using modern machinery. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that after the establishment of WASA Punjab, every effort should be made to provide maximum relief and convenience to the public.

Heavy rainfall remained continued across Punjab, prompting traffic police authorities to issue directives to all Chief Traffic Officers (CTOs) and District Traffic Officers (DTOs) to ensure smooth traffic flow. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need to ensure the swift drainage of rainwater using modern machinery.

She further stated that after the establishment of WASA Punjab, efforts should be made to provide maximum relief to citizens, and strict measures must be taken to maintain traffic flow. DIG Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, has instructed all CTOs and DTOs to ensure uninterrupted traffic during the rain. He directed supervisory and field staff to remain active and assist citizens.

He also ordered that lifters and breakdown services remain deployed in the field and advised staff to use umbrellas and raincoats for their safety.