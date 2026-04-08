Randhawa assumes charge as DG Immigration & Passports

Former Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday assumed charge as Director General of Immigration & Passports, marking a new chapter in his public service career.

Upon his arrival at the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports headquarters, the newly appointed DG was warmly received by senior officials. He was given a comprehensive briefing on the department’s operations, ongoing initiatives, and service delivery mechanisms.

Demonstrating a proactive approach from the outset, DG Randhawa took live calls from members of the public facing issues related to passport services. He issued on-the-spot directives to address their concerns, emphasizing the importance of prompt and efficient service delivery.

Later while chairing a high level meeting of the senior officials and departments’ heads, he urged officers and staff to work with dedication, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility. He stressed that facilitating citizens and ensuring transparency in the passport issuance process should remain the department’s top priority. The new DG reaffirmed his commitment to improving public service standards and enhancing the overall performance of the department in line with the vision of the Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.