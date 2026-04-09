Russian Tennis star Medvedev suffers shock defeat, breaks racket in frustration

MONTE CARLO – Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters after a stunning defeat to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round.

Berrettini delivered a dominant performance, defeating the former world No. 1 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided contest that lasted just 49 minutes.

A shocker in Monaco! Italian wildcard and former World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini beats current World No. 10 Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-0 in just 50 minutes in the second round of Monte-Carlo Masters ⬇️pic.twitter.com/ckdYsUnV36 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) April 8, 2026

The defeat marked a rare low point in Medvedev’s career, as it was the first time he failed to win a single game in a professional match.

Visibly frustrated after the loss, Medvedev broke his racket on the court, with footage of the incident quickly circulating on social media.

Daniil Medvedev loses his cool 😬 The Russian suffered the first 6-0 6-0 loss of his career against Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/wQi2geL6LJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 8, 2026

For Berrettini, the victory was a significant milestone, as it marked his first win against a top-10 ranked player.