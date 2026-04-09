Friday, October 16, 2026
E-Paper

Russian Tennis star Medvedev suffers shock defeat, breaks racket in frustration

By Web Desk|Apr 09, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Suffers Shock Defeat Breaks Racket In Frustration

MONTE CARLO – Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters after a stunning defeat to Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the opening round.

Berrettini delivered a dominant performance, defeating the former world No. 1 6-0, 6-0 in a one-sided contest that lasted just 49 minutes.

The defeat marked a rare low point in Medvedev’s career, as it was the first time he failed to win a single game in a professional match.

Visibly frustrated after the loss, Medvedev broke his racket on the court, with footage of the incident quickly circulating on social media.

For Berrettini, the victory was a significant milestone, as it marked his first win against a top-10 ranked player.

Pakistan achieves major milestone in International Tennis

Get Alerts
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer