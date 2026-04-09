FBISE postpones April 9, 10 SSC exams 2026 at THESE centres

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has postponed the class 9 and 10 exams scheduled for Thursday and Friday (April 9, 10) at some centres in Islamabad due to local holidays announced ahead of the US-Iran talks in the federal capital.

The board announced that exams scheduled at three centers in Islamabad’s Red Zone will not take place as planned.

Affected Exam Centres

The affected exam centres include:

Islamabad Model School for Boys (VI-X), G6/4 (Centre A-1296)

Islamabad Model School for Boys (VI-X) G 6/4 (Centre B- 9133)

Islamabad Model School for Girls (1-X), Prime Minister’s Staff Colony G-5 (Centre Code-1375)

List of Postponed Papers

Following papers were scheduled for April 9 has been postponed at the three centres:

1. Urdu-II (Compulsory)(B02) 1. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (502)

2. Urdu-II (Compulsory) (452) (O/C)

3. Geography of Pakistan-II (in lieu of Urdu-II)(504)

4. Urdu-II (Compulsory)(HIC)(702)

Following is the list of papers schedule for April 10 and have been postponed:

1. Chemistry-I (A52)(Incl Sch 2024) 1. Chemistry-I(152)(Incl Sch 2024)

2. Chemistry-I (012) (O/C 2022)

3. Health and Physical Education-I(171) (Including Scheme 2024)

4. Chemistry – I(412) (O/C 2006)

5. Health and Physical Education-I(043)

6. Islamic History-II (519)

According to the Federal Board, new dates for these examinations will be announced soon. The board also confirmed that exams at all other centers will continue according to the original schedule.