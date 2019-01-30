Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak rupee gained 17 paisas closing down at Rs. 138.57 to a dollar on Wednesday compared with last closing of Rs138.74 in interbank foreign exchange market. Receipt of $1.0 billion from Saudi Arabia last week had built up market sentiment, while demand from importers and corporate sector was offset by remittances and export receipts. Malik Bostan Khan, President Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP) said buying and selling of dollar recorded at Rs. 138.20/Rs. 138.70 as against last closing of 138.30/Rs. 138.80 in cash free market.

