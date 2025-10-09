Ruling allies agree to stop exchange of provocative statements

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Wednesday, held a key meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in a bid to lower political temperature between the PML-N and PPP.

The meeting, which was held at President Zardari’s residence in Nawabshah, came after exchange of hostile statements between Punjab and Sindh governments.

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, was also present during the meeting.

The leaders discussed matters pertaining to the overall security and political situation in the country, as well as recent regional and international developments, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Dar, who recently attended the United Nations General Assembly session and held several interactions with foreign dignitaries, briefed the president on his engagements and shared insights on pressing global and regional issues.

Reports said both sides have agreed to stop the exchange of provocative statements between the two sides.

President Zardari emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony within the coalition, urging the PML-N delegation to communicate with their party members and ensure no further complications arose.

The PML-N team, on its part, conveyed to President Zardari that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should also refrain from making provocative statements, which were exacerbating the situation. Both parties reached an understanding that before addressing any major issues, each side would listen to the other’s position.

Reports also indicated that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar played a significant role in facilitating the talks between the two parties. Known for his past efforts in bridging differences between PPP and PML-N leaders, Dar has been a key figure in defusing political tensions. It was reported that Dar’s residence in Dubai had hosted several high-profile meetings between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the late Benazir Bhutto.

President Zardari is said to have shown his customary cooperation with Ishaq Dar, and the two discussed ways to prevent further verbal clashes between party leaders. Ishaq Dar emphasized the need to halt the ongoing war of words and President Zardari agreed that such statements should cease immediately to maintain the coalition’s stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a related development, instructed his party to address the concerns of their coalition partner, PPP, through dialogue and understanding. He underscored that political relations with PPP should not be strained over statements and rhetoric.

The recent tensions stemmed from remarks made by Maryam Nawaz, which sparked a backlash from the PPP. The verbal sparring between the Punjab and Sindh governments had escalated, leading to PPP’s walkout from the National Assembly, and their demand for an apology from Maryam Nawaz.