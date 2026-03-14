Ramadan, Ratings and the Curious Case of Television Spectacle

When a month meant for reflection turns into a prime-time festival of flashing lights, viral moments and giveaway jackpots

Ramadan is often described as the most sacred pause in the Muslim calendar, a time when life slows down, when the noise of the world softens and people turn inward toward faith, humility and compassion.

It is a month meant for quiet strength, for generosity, for spiritual recalibration. And then there is Ramadan on Pakistani television. Because somewhere along the way, what should have been thoughtful programming has evolved into something closer to a prime-time carnival. Studio lights blaze. Audiences cheer.

Hosts shout over the music. Someone wins a motorcycle. Someone else wins a refrigerator. And just like that, the spirit of Ramadan arrives…apparently riding pillion on a brand-new bike. Of course, there is nothing inherently wrong with entertainment. People enjoy excitement. Game shows are fun. Giveaways make great television. But the question is difficult to ignore: why must all of this be packaged under the banner of Ramadan? After all, these same shows could run quite comfortably in any other month of the year.

Yet Ramadan transmissions increasingly thrive on spectacle. And this year has already offered moments that feel less like programming for a holy month and more like scenes from an unscripted reality show. At one point, Fahad Mustafa used his show to deliver a pointed response to a fellow artist, in a tone that felt less like gentle Ramadan conversation and more like a celebrity feud playing out under studio lights. On another channel, Fiza Ali’s program turned unexpectedly dramatic when a discussion involving a husband and his doctor wife spiraled into a very public airing of marital grievances.

What might have been an opportunity to talk about patience, understanding or reconciliation quickly resembled a soap opera unfolding in real time. Then came Javeriya Saud, whose reaction to a caller speaking about difficulties finding marriage prospects because of a skin condition was met with laughter that many viewers found uncomfortable rather than amusing. Individually, these moments may simply be television doing what television does best: chasing ratings and viral clips. But collectively they raise a deeper question about the strange transformation of Ramadan programming.

Because if the month is meant to inspire reflection, why do the broadcasts feel so relentlessly loud? Across the Muslim world, Ramadan programming often centers on scholars, discussions about faith, stories of charity and conversations about navigating modern life while holding on to spiritual values. These shows do not compete with game show jackpots or viral studio moments yet they resonate because they speak to the soul of the month. Meanwhile, our screens are busy distributing prizes and orchestrating emotional spectacles. Perhaps the irony is that the most sacred month of the year has become one of the most commercially exuberant seasons on television.