Bullet train era

THE unveiling of the ambitious bullet train project between Lahore and Karachi is a breath of fresh air for the countless commuters who rely on trains as a more convenient and safer mode of travel.

Slashing the travel time from nearly 20 hours to just five by 2030, this initiative under the $6.8 billion ML-1 upgrade, backed by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), marks a turning point in Pakistan Railways’ history.

The new high-speed rail will connect major urban centres including Hyderabad, Multan and Sahiwal, ushering in a new era of mobility. With double-track lines, reconstructed bridges and modern signaling systems, the project is set not only to transform the passenger experience but also to breathe new life into the national economy. The bullet train promises to create thousands of jobs and significantly boost trade across the region. The projected increase in rail freight’s share from 4% to 20% by 2030 will significantly enhance the revenues of Pakistan Railways. In parallel, the Punjab government’s approval of bullet train project between Lahore and Rawalpindi, with an expected travel time of just 2.5 hours, further underscores the growing commitment to modernizing rail infrastructure. This is a welcome step toward filling critical connectivity gaps between key cities. However, for this vision to be truly transformative, attention must also be given to the remaining missing link: Rawalpindi to Peshawar. Incorporating this stretch into the high-speed rail network is essential to unlock the full potential of Pakistan Railways. Doing so would not only connect the north-south axis but could also pave the way for integration with trade corridors extending to Central Asia, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering greater people-to-people contact. Credit must be given to Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi for his forward-looking approach and determination to bring much-needed reforms to a sector that has long been plagued by inefficiencies and financial losses. There is genuine optimism the bullet train project will be completed within the stipulated timeline. Its successful execution could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Pakistan Railways—one defined by modernity, efficiency and economic dynamism. For commuters, traders and the wider public, this project is not just about faster travel—it’s about a better future.