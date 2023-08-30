ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to increase the petrol price by up to Rs10 per litre for the first fortnight of September 2023.

The government would announce revised petroleum prices tonight and these will come into effect from Sept 1.

Reports said the government could jack up the price of high speed diesel by Rs15 per litre, putting an additional burden on inflation-hit people, who are also protesting against inflated electricity prices.

If the same is approved the new petrol price will increase to Rs300.45 and diesel price to Rs308.40.

The final approval will be given by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reportedly suggested Rs2 per litre increase in wake of levy on diesel price while it has recommended no change in levy on petrol and kerosene oil.

Current Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan 2023

Petroleum product Price(s) Petrol Rs290.45 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs293.40

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices in Sept 2023

Petroleum product Price(s) Petrol Rs300.45 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs308.40

Final announcement will be made by the caretaker government tonight.