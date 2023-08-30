RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said the top general witnessed Field Fire and Battle Drills.

On arrival, Gen Asim was briefed on the training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validate operational readiness of the formation in a challenging environment.

COAS also showered praise synergy displayed by Air Force, Army Aviation, and ground troops in the execution of various operational drills.

He also lauded troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit, and appreciated the high morale and battleworthiness of the troops.

Earlier on arrival, Gen Asim Munir was received by Lieutenant General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander 4 Corps.