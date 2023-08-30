MULTAN – Pakistani pop singer Aima Baig appeared in the trending section on social sites soon after her performance in the Asia Cup opener in 2023.

Multan Cricket Stadium saw the blasting performance of singers Aima Baig and Trishala Gurung as the duo performed on Wednesday.

Despite the heat in city of Sufi Saint, people at the stadium flocked to enjoy live fireworks and performances by singers. Aima Baig is a known face for Pakistani audience while Trishala Gurung was a new face for local audiences.

To people’s surprise, Aima Baig faced the ire while Trishala Gurung raked in praises as she performed in traditional dress while the Baazi singer donned a striking western dress.

Social Media Reactions

what exactly aima baig is trying to sing? pic.twitter.com/e6thH21A6e — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) August 30, 2023

No way Aima Baig performed this at Asia Cup opening ceremony 😂#PAKvsNEP #AsiaCup23 #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/TCBdOvFW0T — Usama ki Memes (@Usamakimemes1) August 30, 2023

Thank Aima Baig stage chorny k ly 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.. pic.twitter.com/3kBqAGMTus — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) August 30, 2023

My respect for Nepalese singer increased after hearing Aima baig ..btw she was wearing his national dress and Aima 🤡#PAKvsNEP #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/nLXC9Sy1I4 — Uzair Hamza (@UzairHamza11) August 30, 2023

Me listening to aima baig be like pic.twitter.com/Vsdu1WVlxE — ZAMAN (@zamannx) August 30, 2023

When Aima Baig on stage pic.twitter.com/YdnVY7FArR — Raja Zafran (@rajazafran123) August 30, 2023

Everyone while seeing Aima baig in Opening ceremony of Asiacup 2023 #PAKvsNEP pic.twitter.com/2y6F1c969g — U M A R (@Agrumpycomedian) August 30, 2023

Pakistanis after listening to Aima Baig's Singing at the Opening ceremony #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/jCsIRljhe4 — N (@SaadonaBreak) August 30, 2023