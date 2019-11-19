Rouhani praises Pak role for regional peace

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated Pakistan’s role towards regional peace, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The appreciation comes during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is in Iran on an official visit.

According to the military’s media wing, they also discussed regional security environment and matters of mutual interest.

President Rouhani also lauded successes of Pakistan Army against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the COAS met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Army Chief Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi.

Issues pertaining to regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed at the meeting, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief is in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s continuing efforts aimed at defusing tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

There has been a flurry of high-level exchanges between the two countries in recent months, with focus on brokering some kind of a deal between Tehran and Riyadh.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the two military commanders discussed expansion of defense cooperation between Iran and Pakistan. The Pakistani army chief and the Iranian commander reviewed the avenues regarding strengthening bilateral relations in the military as well as security affairs.

Both the sides discussed maintaining security of borders, preventing the activities of terrorist groups, promoting border trade exchange and convergence among Islamic countries.

The reference to convergence among Islamic countries suggests that the two military commanders must have discussed the on-going situation in the Persian Gulf region particularly when it comes to tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has been seeking a dialogue between the Middle East rivals as it fears that any conflict between the two key Muslim countries will have serious implications for the region