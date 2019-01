Faisalabad

Armed robbers took away jewellery and cash worth million of rupees from house of a trader here on Sunday. Police said that three armed robbers barged into a house of trader identified as Waseem Mukhtar located in Gulfishan Colony Faisalabad and took the residents hostage at gun point.

The robbers looted 12 tola gold jewelry and hundreds of thousands cash from the house and sped the scene.—INP

