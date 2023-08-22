One robber was killed and another injured and held after exchange of fire with police here on Tuesday. Arms, bike and looted cash was also recovered.

According to details, four robbers riding two motorcycles fleeing after looting citizens were engaged by police near District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital.

Upon sight of police, the robbers started firing and attempted to escape which led to an encounter.

In cross firing one robber was killed, another injured and held while two managed to flee from scene.

The killed robber Ibrar was wanted by police in dozens of case of robberies and street crimes. Police also recovered arms, bike and looted cash from possession of the killed and nabbed robber. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital.