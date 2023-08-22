Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar on Tuesday directed the officers concerned to replace faulty meters immediately and maximum facilities should be provided to the consumers. Chairing a meeting of Central and Kasur Circles here at LESCO Headquarters, Rai Asghar added that electricity bills should be charged as per NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) Customer Services Manual, and billing procedures should be improved so that consumers did not face any problem. The meeting also decided to take effective measures and make a comprehensive strategy to curb electricity theft. Rai Muhammad Asghar also directed the Superintending Engineer (SE), Executive Engineers (XENs) and Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) of Central and Kasur Circles to launch a vigorous crackdown against electricity thieves, besides providing the details of transformers on which electricity was being stolen in rural areas.

The Director (Customer Services) added that SDOs should audit their badges, as over-billing would not be tolerated under any circumstances, and strict action would be taken against over-billing officers.